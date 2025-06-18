HFG Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $327.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

