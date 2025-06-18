Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CGBD Q1 Earnings

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $705.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.86. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

