PSI Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE EPD opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

