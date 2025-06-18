Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $752.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

