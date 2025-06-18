EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE EOG opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

