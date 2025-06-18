Puzo Michael J Sells 176 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.5% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 111,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $328.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average of $280.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total transaction of $70,015.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,529.73. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

