SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP stock opened at $292.49 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $188.45 and a one year high of $311.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.34. The company has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

