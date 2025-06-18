Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Nestle comprises 1.4% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Nestle were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nestle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Nestle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestle Stock Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

