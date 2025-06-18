Essex Savings Bank Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VOOG stock opened at $380.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

