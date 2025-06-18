Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,699,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,384,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,082,000 after acquiring an additional 56,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,294 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 1,261,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 738,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.