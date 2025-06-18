Degen (DEGEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $42.65 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Degen has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $42.65 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,713,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,713,633.51736808 with 21,994,005,012.2777565 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00358826 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $10,231,363.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

