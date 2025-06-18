Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. Wall Street Zen upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

