Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

