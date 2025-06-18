Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.25.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $722.89 million, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.41. Cable One has a 52-week low of $127.28 and a 52-week high of $437.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,652. This represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

