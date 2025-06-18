Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.