B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ RILYZ opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

