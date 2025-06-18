Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 3.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.75. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

