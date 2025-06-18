Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 230,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

