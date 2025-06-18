Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 3.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.