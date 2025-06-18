Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36.39 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dewhurst Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.54%.
Dewhurst Group Stock Down 13.1%
Shares of LON DWHT opened at GBX 760 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 966.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,035.25. Dewhurst Group has a 52-week low of GBX 725 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($18.12). The firm has a market cap of £50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
Dewhurst Group Company Profile
