Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36.39 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dewhurst Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Dewhurst Group Stock Down 13.1%

Shares of LON DWHT opened at GBX 760 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 966.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,035.25. Dewhurst Group has a 52-week low of GBX 725 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($18.12). The firm has a market cap of £50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

