Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) Issues Earnings Results

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 39.28 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rockwood Strategic had a net margin of 88.34% and a return on equity of 27.91%.

Rockwood Strategic Price Performance

RKW opened at GBX 282.72 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Rockwood Strategic has a 1 year low of GBX 223 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.50. The firm has a market cap of £107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwood Strategic

In other news, insider Paul James Dudley acquired 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £25,062.40 ($33,645.32). Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Rockwood Strategic Company Profile

Rockwood Strategic Plc is an Investment Trust quoted on the London Stock Exchange that invests in a focused portfolio of smaller UK public companies. The strategy identifies undervalued shares, where the potential exists to improve returns and where the company is benefitting, or will benefit, from operational, strategic or management changes.

