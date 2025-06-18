Analysts Set Expectations for GAIN Q1 Earnings

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 69.74%. The business had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 90,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

