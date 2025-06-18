BostonPremier Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BostonPremier Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

