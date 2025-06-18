ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend of $2.08

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.0756 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 143.9% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.85.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

