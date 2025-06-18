Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

