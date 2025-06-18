LDR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 4.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,429,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after buying an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $886.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $856.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $887.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.