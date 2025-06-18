FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $59,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,515.04. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $136,532.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 227,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,503.02. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

