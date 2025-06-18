Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 66.7% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded down 66.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 4,834,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,688% from the average session volume of 270,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$887,170.00, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.