Dunhill Financial LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dunhill Financial LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,301.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4,943.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

