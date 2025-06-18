Babylon Price Hits $0.0487 on Exchanges (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Babylon has a total market capitalization of $111.80 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Babylon token can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Babylon has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,588.50 or 0.99776570 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Babylon

Babylon’s launch date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,166,958,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,166,319,162 with 2,434,315,740.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.05112605 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $18,854,890.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

