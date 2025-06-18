Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

