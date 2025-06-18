Community Bank N.A. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

