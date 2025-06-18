PSI Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after acquiring an additional 717,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,669,000 after acquiring an additional 201,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average of $207.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.