Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 187.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $695.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $667.38 and a 200-day moving average of $689.05.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

