Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

