Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

