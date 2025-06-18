Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

