Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,679 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment makes up approximately 1.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 25.12%. Equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 98.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIM

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.