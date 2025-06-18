Warner Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,161,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $274.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.