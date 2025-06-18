iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

