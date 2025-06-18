PSI Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQWL. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $108.44.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.