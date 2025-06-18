Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

