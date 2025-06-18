Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on July 28th

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9997 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 107.0% increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.