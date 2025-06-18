Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 51,816 shares.The stock last traded at $440.27 and had previously closed at $430.02.

Winmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.18.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 49.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,334,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.