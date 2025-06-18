Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 189.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $76,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lincoln National by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after buying an additional 708,584 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,907,000 after buying an additional 436,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE LNC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.