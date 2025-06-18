UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $157.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Jabil stock opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,192 shares in the company, valued at $285,174,516. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

