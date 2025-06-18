Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,740,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 394,801 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $20.02.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

