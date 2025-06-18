Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Financial Comparison

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alaska Air Group and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 1 11 0 2.92 Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.37%. Given Bristow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Bristow Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $11.74 billion 0.49 $395.00 million $2.75 16.98 Bristow Group $1.42 billion 0.69 $94.80 million $3.90 8.76

Alaska Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group 2.86% 15.01% 3.47% Bristow Group 8.09% 12.95% 5.53%

Summary

Bristow Group beats Alaska Air Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Alaska Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

