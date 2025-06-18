3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2298 per share on Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 48.6% increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

