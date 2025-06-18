3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2298 per share on Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 48.6% increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.
3i Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why SailPoint May Cruise Past Cybersecurity Rivals in 2025
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.