Critical Analysis: Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies $51,917.00 55.21 -$9.13 million N/A N/A

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies -28,235.93% -223.96% -95.86%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Principal Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Principal Solar has a beta of 6.86, meaning that its share price is 586% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Principal Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

